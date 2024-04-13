HELSINKI (AP) — The head of Latvia’s government has tapped an experienced diplomat to become the Baltic nation’s new foreign minister after the current post holder stepped down earlier this week amid a criminal probe over alleged misuse of government funds. The Latvian news agency LETA says the ruling center-right New Unity party decided to back the nomination of Baiba Braže after Prime Minister Evika Siliņa’s endorsement. Braže is currently the ambassador for special tasks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Her nomination will go to a vote of confidence in the Latvian Parliament next week.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.