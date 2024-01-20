CHICAGO (AP) — You dirty rat! In a city infamous for its gangster past, some culprit filled in a Northside Chicago neighborhood landmark affectionately called by residents the “rat hole.” The indentation in the pavement on West Roscoe Street resembles the outline of a rat, claws, tail and all. It was reported Friday on social media that the “rat hole” had been filled. Neighbors gathered Friday afternoon using a brush and water to scrub the shallow hole in the sidewalk clean, restoring it to its “ratfull” place among the city’s iconic — if not strange — attractions. Chicago resident Winslow Dumaine said people living nearby said the imprint had been there for nearly two decades.

