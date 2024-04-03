By Allison Morrow, CNN

New York (CNN) — Disney won a hard-fought proxy battle against a group of activist investors who sought to secure seats on the company’s board of directors. The shareholder vote served as a legacy-defining victory for CEO Bob Iger.

This story is developing. It will be updated.

