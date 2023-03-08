By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The first meeting of the new board of Walt Disney World’s government — overhauled by sweeping legislation signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as an apparent punishment for Disney publicly challenging Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill — dealt with the rote affairs any other municipal government handles. Board members on Wednesday faced calls for better firefighter equipment, lessons on public records requests and bond ratings. But the five board members appointed by DeSantis on Wednesday hinted at future controversial actions they may take, including prohibiting COVID-19 restrictions at Disney World and eliminating two cities that were created when the Florida Legislature in 1967 approved the theme park resort’s self-governance.