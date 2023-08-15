POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 will be asking voters to approve an estimated 42-million dollar bond to renovate Highland High School and add an improved gym facility at Century High School.

This comes after the D-wing of the school burned down in April.

In a vote of 2 to 3 at tonight’s regular board meeting, the board of trustees took action to approve a motion to adopt the district facilities bond option “A.”

Option “B” was not moved forward.

It would have used the insurance money and the new bond money to build a new high school and re-purpose Highland’s existing facility into a middle school and also improved gym at Century.

The estimated bond for this option would have been $115 million.

The next steps include meeting with the design and construction team and consulting with bond counsel to finalize the bond language and terms.

The bond measure will potentially be on the ballot in November.