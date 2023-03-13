POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Palace in Pocatello was fit for the stars Monday, the District 5 all stars that is, who showed off their skills in the annual festivities.

The highlight of the night came from Aberdeen’s Seth Hall in the dunk contest, who won with a lob to himself where he went between-his-legs for the ferocious slam.

The girls, meanwhile, competed in the three-point contest, and Rockland’s Taylie Boyer won with four triples on five shots in the first round and three more in the finals.

Those competitions took place at halftime of the boys and girls all-star games, featuring players from 1A to 5A going head-to-head.