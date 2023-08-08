SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The district attorney in Sacramento is threatening officials in California’s capital city with legal actions over the city’s handling of the homelessness crisis. District Attorney Thien Ho said Sacramento officials are failing to enforce city’s own rules and creating a public safety crisis. Ho demands the city adopt a slew of changes within 30 days, including a citywide daytime camping ban. The mayor on Tuesday blasted the district attorney, saying he was politicizing the issue. The dispute comes as Sacramento was ordered by a federal judge last week to temporarily stop clearing homeless encampments because of excessive heat. In Sacramento, the homeless population jumped 67% between 2019 and 2022.

By TRÂN NGUYỄN and JANIE HAR Associated Press

