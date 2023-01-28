By COREY WILLIAMS and GARY FIELDS

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — “The talk” has been passed down in many Black families for generations to prepare their children for interactions with police. It is part of historical distrust of law enforcement, which is often seen as being more heavy-handed and violent in dealings with Black people or in Black neighborhoods. Tyre Nichols, a Black man, appeared to follow the warnings when stopped, threatened and brutally beaten earlier this month by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. He later died. Detroit-area public relations professional Greg Bowens says he was given “the talk” about 50 years ago. He says videos of Nichols’ beating seem to show authorities trying to hurt him rather than arrest him.