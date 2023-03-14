COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are emerging as leading rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, but when it comes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they are united in arguing that stopping the aggression isn’t a vital U.S. strategic interest. They contend that American involvement has only drawn Russia closer to other adversaries like China and condemn the tens of billions of dollars that the United States has provided in aid for Ukraine. Their views are particularly notable, both because of their stature in the party and the similarities of their positions.

