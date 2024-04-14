Alex Garland’s provocative “Civil War” didn’t only ignite the discourse. The film also inspired audiences to go to the cinemas this weekend where it earned $25.7 million in ticket sales in North America. That’s according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s the biggest R-rated opening of the year to date and a record for A24, the studio behind films like “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “The Iron Claw.” “Civil War” also unseated “Godzilla x Kong” from its perch atop the box office. The titan movie from Warner Bros. had held the No. 1 spot for the past two weekends.

