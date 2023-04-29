JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Transgender and non-binary Missourians are turning to do-it-yourself treatments as Republicans across the nation move to restrict gender-affirming health care. Missouri resident Erin Stille says she bought hormones online from a Taiwan-based supplier over concerns that she might lose what she describes as life-saving medicine. As she waited for her package to arrive, the state’s Republican attorney general rolled out a rule with strict regulations on puberty blockers, hormones and other gender-affirming treatments for both minors and adults. Physicians say DIY treatments are risky. But Stille and others say the risks are worth it.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM and SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.