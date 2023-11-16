HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Nearly three decades after the body of a teenage girl was found in an alley in an enclave north of downtown Detroit, authorities have finally identified her. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Thursday that a break in the case came after a profile developed from DNA testing was uploaded into ancestry databases. Authorities previously had ruled her death a homicide, but had little to go on. The name of the 17-year-old who was found dead in Highland Park in May 1996 is Mindy Clevidence. Authorities believe it could help lead to an arrest.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.