HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Nearly three decades after the body of a teenage girl was found in an alley in an enclave north of downtown Detroit, authorities have finally identified her. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Thursday that a break in the case came after a profile developed from DNA testing was uploaded into ancestry databases. Authorities previously had ruled her death a homicide, but had little to go on. The name of the 17-year-old who was found dead in Highland Park in May 1996 is Mindy Clevidence. Authorities believe it could help lead to an arrest.

