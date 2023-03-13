By PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A coalition representing the Maine lobster industry is suing an aquarium on the other side of the country for recommending that seafood customers avoid buying a variety of lobster mostly harvested in their state. The industry groups are suing California’s Monterey Bay Aquarium because of sustainability recommendations it made via its conservation program, Seafood Watch. Seafood Watch has American lobster from the U.S. and Canada on its “red list” due to the threat posed to endangered right whales by entanglement in fishing gear. The seafood groups say that constitutes defamation. The aquarium says there’s extensive evidence that Maine’s fishing practices threaten the rare whales. It recommends buying other types of lobster.