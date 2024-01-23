By CNN Staff

(CNN) — NBA veteran Doc Rivers has accepted an offer from the Milwaukee Bucks to be the team’s next coach, a source with knowledge of the conversations told CNN.

The Bucks fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin after 43 games earlier on Tuesday, saying in a statement they were “working immediately” to hire their next head coach. Griffin had been with the team since June 2023.

CNN has reached out to the Bucks for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

