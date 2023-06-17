LUCKNOW, India (AP) — At least 34 people have died in the past two days as a large swath of the north Indian state Uttar Pradesh swelters under severe heat, prompting doctors to advise citizens over 60 years old to stay indoors during the daytime. The dead, all above the age of 60, had preexisting health conditions that may have been exacerbated by the intense heat. India Meteorological Department data shows Ballia, where the deaths occurred, reported a maximum temperature of 108 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday. The scorching summer has sparked power outages across the state, leaving people with no running water, fans, or air conditioners.

