NEW YORK (AP) — Thirty-nine years ago, the biggest pop stars in the world crammed into a recording studio in Los Angeles to record the song “We Are the World.” Fans get a chance to almost step into that recording session with the Netflix documentary “The Greatest Night in Pop,” a behind-the-scenes look at the complex birth of a megahit. The documentary starts streaming Monday. “The Greatest Night in Pop” isn’t shy about exploring some of the more unflattering things that went on, like Al Jarreau having a bit too much wine and how Bob Dylan was out of his element. The “We Are the World” recording session for African famine relief took place in January 1985.

