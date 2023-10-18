WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued a request for information (RFI) to identify industry partners interested in developing commercial clean energy projects on DOE land in eastern Idaho. DOE is considering leasing land located on the 890-square-mile Idaho National Laboratory (INL) site.

“Opening Federal land for clean energy generation will help the nation achieve its ambitious climate goals,” Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Dr. Kathryn Huff said. “INL is at the forefront of the clean energy transition and developers can leverage that experience to bring their technologies to the grid.”

The RFI is open to industry, government, Tribes and community members who wish to comment on the potential use of INL land for carbon-free electricity projects. Comments must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. MT on Dec. 15, 2023.

This RFI is part of DOE’s Cleanup to Clean Energy initiative to increase clean energy production by making DOE land available for potential carbon-free energy projects. DOE is also holding a Cleanup to Clean Energy Information Day at INL on October 25, 2023, and inviting leaders in nuclear energy, wind, solar, geothermal, net-zero microgrids, and other clean energy technologies to participate. Attendees will have a chance to learn more about the Cleanup to Clean Energy initiative, the RFI, and the INL site.

After the RFI closes, DOE will review comments and announce next steps to identify potential opportunities for carbon-free electricity projects on DOE land. DOE has not made any final decisions and will continue to communicate with Tribes and stakeholders on proposed land uses.

More information on Cleanup to Clean Energy can be found at Cleanup to Clean Energy – Expanding Clean Energy Generation on DOE Lands | Department of Energy