WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) to identify and evaluate qualified clean energy developers interested in leasing DOE-owned land for commercial clean energy projects within the 890-square-mile Idaho National Laboratory (INL) site.

This RFQ marks the next phase of DOE’s Cleanup to Clean Energy initiative to increase clean energy production by making DOE land available for potential carbon pollution-free electricity (CFE) projects. DOE’s Cleanup to Clean Energy initiative aims to achieve President Biden’s goal for agencies to use their properties for the development of new clean electricity generation in support of the Administration’s clean energy and climate goals.

“The Cleanup to Clean Energy Initiative offers an exciting opportunity for private industry to repurpose DOE-owned lands previously used to protect our national security for nuclear and other clean energy projects,” Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Dr. Kathryn Huff said. “This initiative underscores DOE’s commitment to the Administration’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.”

Through this RFQ, DOE is soliciting proposals from private developers interested in entering into a long-term lease agreement for CFE generation on the INL site. Potential projects could include nuclear energy, wind, solar, geothermal, net-zero microgrids, energy storage and other clean energy technologies. Proposals must be submitted to DOE no later than 3:00 p.m. MT on April 1, 2024.

DOE plans to select one or more qualified applicants to enter into a long-term lease agreement. DOE also hopes to open this RFQ annually to solicit CFE projects that become generation ready.

This announcement follows a request for information (RFI), which closed in December 2023. The RFI invited industry, government, Tribes, and community members to comment on the potential use of INL land for CFE projects. DOE also held a Cleanup to Clean Energy Information Day at INL, which invited interested parties, Tribes, and community members to learn more about the initiative, RFI, and INL site.

DOE received over 20 responses to the RFI from a diverse range of clean energy technology developers including advanced nuclear, renewables, and carbon removal. The responses and comments received on the RFI were used to inform this RFQ. A summary of DOE responses to the RFI comments can be viewed and downloaded HERE.

DOE has not made any final decisions on leasing land and will continue to communicate with Tribes and stakeholders on proposed land uses. Any final decisions on available lands and industrial activities are subject to the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) and other regulatory requirements.

More information on Cleanup to Clean Energy can be found here.