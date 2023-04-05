By Hannah Rabinowitz and Dakin Andone, CNN

The US Department of Justice on Wednesday announced it had reached an “agreement in principle” to settle lawsuits from the November 2017 mass shooting at a Sutherland Springs, Texas, church for $144.5 million, according to a news release.

A federal court in 2021 ruled the US government was liable for damages caused by the shooting, in which 26 people were killed and 22 others wounded. The Air Force, a judge concluded, failed to exercise reasonable care when it didn’t submit the shooter’s criminal history to the FBI’s background check system, which increased the risk of physical harm to the general public.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.