NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump isn’t the first president, in or out of office, to be in legal trouble. In 1974, Richard Nixon faced possible charges for a wide range of alleged wrongdoing in connection with Watergate. President Gerald Ford pardoned Nixon just weeks after Nixon resigned. Bill Clinton’s law license in his native Arkansas was suspended for five years as part of a deal with prosecutors in 2001, at the end of his second term, over allegations he lied under oath about his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. And some historians wonder about President Warren Harding’s fate had he not died in office in 1923, at a time when numerous officials around him were being investigated.

