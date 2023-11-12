NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers will start calling witnesses in the New York civil fraud trial that threatens the former president’s real estate empire. First up on Monday is Trump’s oldest son Donald Trump Jr. He is a Trump Organization executive vice president and a co-defendant in the case. He’ll be returning to the witness stand two weeks after state lawyers quizzed him during a major stretch of the trial that also featured testimony from his father and siblings Eric and Ivanka Trump. Trump Jr. originally testified on Nov. 1 and 2. He said he never worked on the annual financial statements at the heart of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit.

