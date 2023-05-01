LONDON (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has traveled to Scotland to open a new golf course at his resort near Aberdeen. Trump and his son Eric were greeted on Monday by two pipers, a red carpet and a 10-vehicle motorcade as they stepped off his private jet with an American flag painted on the tailfin. Trump said that “it’s great to be home. This was the home of my mother.” Trump has announced that he will seek the presidency again next year. He will head to his golf course in Doonbeg on Ireland’s west coast when he leaves Scotland.

