NEW YORK (AP) — Every day, hundreds of people are taken into law enforcement custody in New York City. Former President Donald Trump is expected to become one of of them as early as next week. Prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday that Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury. It has been investigating payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. The indictment itself remains sealed for now and details are still being worked out on the exact procedure for how Trump will be handled.

