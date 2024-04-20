WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is campaigning in North Carolina as he juggles legal troubles and his rematch against President Joe Biden. Trump’s evening stop in the coastal city of Wilmington on Saturday marks his first rally since his criminal hush money trial began this week with jury selection in Manhattan. The occasion offers the former president a fresh chance to amplify claims that his multiple pending indictments are an establishment conspiracy to take him down –- and, by extension, squelch the voters who first elected him eight years ago.

