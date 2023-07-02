JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Fair Big Top Tent is back in full swing for the 2023 Fair, offering all day fun and entertainment throughout Fair week in Teton County.

The Big Top Tent opens Wednesday, July 26 at 4:00 p.m. and runs through Sunday July 30 at 6:30 p.m. The Lion’s Club Breakfast tradition will kick off the day each morning at 7:00 a.m., Friday through Sunday. Throughout the week, the public is invited to participate in events, such as the sack and 3-legged races, Bingo, diaper derby, the wiener dog races and the nationally recognized pie eating contest.

“There are some changes to the Big Top Tent this year, namely the location. It will remain on the Grassy Arena but will be situated in the northwest corner. We have several new activities planned for this year, including Patty Cakes the Clown, Marcus the Magician, Jest in Time big wheel bikers and stilt walkers, Freckle Farm petting zoo at the southeast corner of the Fairgrounds, laser tag on the south tennis court, and the World’s Funnest Photo Booth inside the Exhibit Hall,” Teton County Fair and Fairgrounds Manager Rachel Grimes said.

The All Aboard electric train will operate Thursday through Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The 2nd annual Cornhole Tournament, sponsored by Allen’s Garage Doors, will take place on Saturday, July 29 at 2:00 p.m. on the Grassy Arena. American Cornhole Association boards and bags will be provided. Entries for the tournament opened on June 1, on a first come first-served basis through the Fair Office. Only 32 team entries will be accepted. The entry fee is $20 per team.

Each afternoon, the beer garden will be open with live music, featuring local favorites like the Strumbucket, Dragondeer, Whiskey Mornin’ and Inland Isle.

On Friday, July 28, after the 4-H Livestock Sale in the Heritage Arena, The Runaway Grooms will take the stage at 9:00 p.m.

On Saturday, July 29, the Something Else Resident DJs will host a late-night party after the Fair Rodeo at 9:30 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public. Food items, drinks, alcohol and vendor products are available for purchase.

This year there will be a wide selection of both food and retail vendors, including a caricature artist and face painters. Fair vendors on the grassy arena will be open Wednesday, July 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30 from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The Teton County Fair Board would also like to remind the public all night event tickets go on sale Monday, July 3. Tickets for the Jousting, Fair Concert, Fair Rodeo and Figure 8 Races can be purchased online or in-person at the Fair Office located at 305 W. Snow King Avenue. Frazier Carnival pre-sale passes also go on sale Monday, July 3 and can be purchased in-person only at the Fair Office.

For a full list of activities, dates, and times, along with all other Fair information, visit the Teton County Fair website or check out the Teton County Fair Book. The 2023 Teton County Fair takes place from July 22 – 30.

Teton County Fair Night Events

Wednesday, July 26: Extreme Medieval Jousting in the Rodeo Arena: $10 per-person

Thursday, July 27: Fair Concert in the Rodeo Area: $30 per-person

Saturday, July 29: Fair Rodeo in the Rodeo Arena: $30 per-person

Sunday, July 30: Figure 8 Races in the Rodeo Arena: $40 per-person

Frazier Carnival Passes (sold at Fair Office)