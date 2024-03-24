BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — With less than a month to go before the April 15 income tax filing deadline, the Idaho State Tax Commission is recommending that taxpayers don’t wait until the due date to file. Here’s why:

1. Filing your income tax return in March will get you a faster refund.

The Tax Commission expects to receive about 228,000 individual income tax returns in March compared to nearly 320,000 returns in April. That means taxpayers who file in March will get their refunds faster.

“We get more returns in April as the due date gets closer,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “You can beat the rush by filing earlier.”

There are three ways you can help speed up your refund:

E-file your tax return.

File as soon as you can in March.

Use direct deposit to get your refund in your bank account.

2. Filing in March gives you quicker access to Tax Commission help.

Taxpayers who wait until April to file risk longer wait times when they call or email the Tax Commission looking for help with their questions. That’s because everyone is contacting the Tax Commission in April. Taxpayers who wait until the last week or day to file will have an even longer wait on the phone lines, and their email might not be answered until after the tax due date.

The Tax Commission’s call center hours are from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. MDT. Taxpayers who submit an email through the tax.idaho.gov/contact page typically receive a response within five to seven business days.

3. If you owe taxes, you can file your return in March, but your payment isn’t due until April 15.

Filing now gives you time to spread out your payments so you don’t have to pay one lump sum on April 15.

You can make multiple payments online using the Tax Commission’s free Quick Pay service at tax.idaho.gov/quickpay. The feature also works if you’re waiting until the due date to pay.

If you e-file your return, use the direct debit option to pay. This free service authorizes the Tax Commission to withdraw a specific amount of money from your bank account on dates you choose. Check with your e-file provider to see if it offers direct debit.

For more tax information, visit tax.idaho.gov. You can also call (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.