IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – DoorDash has activated its severe weather protocol and suspended operations across parts of Idaho.
This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm delivers potentially dangerous blizzard conditions, including heavy snow and strong winds.
DoorDash is suspending operations in the following areas from 4:00 p.m. MT Thursday, Jan. 11 2024 until 4:00 p.m. MT Friday, Jan. 12:
- Idaho Falls
- Pocatello
- Twin Falls
- Rexburg
- American Falls
- Gooding
- Soda Springs
- Victor
- Shoshone
- Malad City
- Blackfoot
- Aberdeen
- Driggs
- Hagerman
- Montpelier
“This is a potentially dangerous storm so we’re activating our Severe Weather Protocol to help keep our community in Idaho safe,” DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley said. “We want to thank the affected Dashers, merchants and customers for their understanding during these incredibly difficult weather conditions and look forward to resuming operations when it is safe to do so.”
DoorDash will continue to closely monitor the conditions and guidance from local officials and will remain in close contact with Dashers, merchants and customers as the situation evolves.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.