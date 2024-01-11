IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – DoorDash has activated its severe weather protocol and suspended operations across parts of Idaho.

This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm delivers potentially dangerous blizzard conditions, including heavy snow and strong winds.

DoorDash is suspending operations in the following areas from 4:00 p.m. MT Thursday, Jan. 11 2024 until 4:00 p.m. MT Friday, Jan. 12:

Idaho Falls

Pocatello

Twin Falls

Rexburg

American Falls

Gooding

Soda Springs

Victor

Shoshone

Malad City

Blackfoot

Aberdeen

Driggs

Hagerman

Montpelier

“This is a potentially dangerous storm so we’re activating our Severe Weather Protocol to help keep our community in Idaho safe,” DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley said. “We want to thank the affected Dashers, merchants and customers for their understanding during these incredibly difficult weather conditions and look forward to resuming operations when it is safe to do so.”

DoorDash will continue to closely monitor the conditions and guidance from local officials and will remain in close contact with Dashers, merchants and customers as the situation evolves.