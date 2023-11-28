IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Students at a local elementary school will soon see some new books in its library.

They gathered at Dora Erickson Elementary School in Idaho Falls for an assembly to accept a check from the Idaho Lottery.

It’s part of the lottery’s Bucks for Books program.

Dora Erickson Elementary is one of seven schools receiving the award in eastern Idaho.

The Idaho Commission for Libraries says a majority of school libraries get a budget of less than $1,000 to purchase or take care of their books.

The librarian is excited for the money.

“I’m so excited to be able to get more high interest books for our kids. Some of them have fallen out of love with reading and I want them to love reading again. So getting things that they’re actually excited about and going to enjoy,” Jennifer Christensen said.

This year’s awards will total 50-thousand dollars and will be spread among schools across the entire state.