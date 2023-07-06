NEW YORK CITY (AP) — Authorities say a crash involving a double-decker bus and another bus in Manhattan Thursday evening sent 18 people to hospitals for treatment. Deputy Chief Kevin Murphy with the New York Fire Department’s Division 1 Unit says they received reports of a major vehicle crash just after 7 p.m. and found what he described as a serious accident. New York EMS Division 1 Deputy Chief Paul Hopper said there were no life-threatening injuries and that most of those hurt had cuts, bruises, scrapes and suspected fractures. He says up to 63 other bus passengers had requested evaluations by a doctor who was at the scene. Murphy and Hopper said they couldn’t speculate about what led to the crash.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.