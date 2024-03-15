IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Downtown Idaho Falls is turning green with all the St. Patrick’s Day festivities scheduled.

Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation (IFDDC) will kick off the festivities with St. Paddy’s on Park on March 16 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on the 300 block of Park Avenue.

O Aois Caite Irish Dancers will begin the entertainment at 3:00 p.m. After, Mountain Thyme Music will perform followed by The McMurphy Brothers & Company playing their Celtic tunes.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department Pipes & Drums will begin their annual March in March at 5:00 p.m., and arrive at the Celt in Downtown at 7:00 p.m.

After St Paddy’s on Park, explore all Downtown has to offer.

“eTokens” are now available. Buy online and just show your code at the IFDDC Tent to redeem your tokens, then use your tokens to order your brew. If you buy 5 tokens in advance, you’ll get one free.

Must be 21+ to purchase and redeem tokens.