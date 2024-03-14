By CNN staff, CNN
(CNN) — Dozens of Palestinians have reportedly been killed in “blasts” while waiting for food aid near the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City, witnesses say.
Videos obtained by CNN from the scene show tens of bodies covered in rubble.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.