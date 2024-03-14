By CNN staff, CNN

(CNN) — Dozens of Palestinians have reportedly been killed in “blasts” while waiting for food aid near the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City, witnesses say.

Videos obtained by CNN from the scene show tens of bodies covered in rubble.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

