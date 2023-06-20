LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre will need to make room in his trophy case for another prestigious award. The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award. He’ll be honored at the organization’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles. The honor Dre is receiving will be presented to ASCAP members whose musical contributions have made an “indelible impact” on the art and culture of hip-hop. DJ Kid Capri and DJ Drama will provide music for Thursday’s event, which will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

