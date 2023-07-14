MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI) – The Caribou-Targhee National Forest released its Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (DSEIS) for the Crow Creek Pipeline Lower Valley Energy Project on Friday.

This announcement kicks off a formal 90-day comment period. Electronic, written or hand-delivered comments concerning these documents will be accepted for 90-days from the publication date of the Notice of Availability in the Federal Register. Those wishing to comment should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other sources.

The proposed 12 inch or less high-pressure pipeline will provide a steady and reliable source of natural gas to the Afton/Star Valley, Wyoming area, ensuring a consistent source of energy to rural communities regardless of winter road conditions. The pipeline would be approximately 49 miles long with 18 miles crossing National Forest System (NFS) lands administered by the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

The Forest Service received a request from Lower Valley Energy in 2017 to construct a natural gas pipeline from Montpelier, Idaho to Afton, Wyoming. The Forest Service initiated an Environmental Impact Statement in 2018 and completed the Final Environmental Impact Statement and issued a Record of Decision authorizing the pipeline in November 2019.

In March 2022, the Forest Service determined the authority to authorize the pipeline resides with the Bureau of Land Management because the proposed project crossed two or more federal land management agencies.

The Forest Service worked with the Bureau of Land Management and the proponent to utilize the existing analysis and complete additional analysis required to process the application for this natural gas pipeline staying only on Forest Service-managed lands.

“The proposed plan consists of the Forest Service’s Preferred Alternative identified in the 2019 Final EIS, plus an approximate 0.5 mile reroute on private lands to avoid crossing BLM-administered lands,” Forest Supervisor Mel Bolling said.

The Forest worked closely with the local BLM office in processing this change.

All documents for this project are posted on the forest website HERE.

Refer to this site for other helpful information and for submitting comments. Hard-copy documents may be reviewed at the Montpelier Ranger District located at 322 North 4th Street, Montpelier, ID 83254 or the Supervisor’s Office at 1405 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83401.