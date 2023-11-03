We’ve got a break in the moisture for the start of today, consistenty temperatures in the upper 30’s and 40’s to start and then we warm up to the mid 50’s. It will be overcast ahead of the next push of rain mainly into Saturday afternoon as this storm system lingers into the first of next week. Cooler air after that returns temps to the 40’s for the start of the week and some rain/snow continues with colder nights.

