(CNN) — Drew Barrymore has received some push back from the Writers Guild for bringing her daytime talk show back amid the ongoing writers’ strike, but hers in not the only one.

Both Sherri Shepherd and Jennifer Hudson are scheduled to be back on the air Sept. 18, according to the social media accounts for the shows.

“The Talk” is also slated to return,” according to Variety

The programs join other daytime shows, including “The View,” “Tamron Hall” and “Live with Kelly and Mark,” which are currently airing new episodes.

Production on most film and television projects have come to a halt as members of the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA remain at an impasse in contract negotiations with major studios and streamers.

Barrymore was picketed by member of the Writers Guild of America on Monday after she explained her decision to resume production on her syndicated in a statement over the weekend.

“To be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show,” she wrote in her statement. “However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me.”

A spokesperson for CBS Media Ventures, which produces the talk show, told CNN in a statement that “The Drew Barrymore Show will not be performing any writing work covered by the WGA strike.”

“We couldn’t have a better partner in Drew Barrymore and look forward to bringing our fans and station clients alike new episodes this fall,” Wendy McMahon, president and chief executive officer of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures said to CNN in a statement.

SAG-AFTRA is not taking issue with her show resuming.

“‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ is produced under the Network Television Code which is a separate contract and is not struck,” a union representative said in a statement to Variety. “It is permissible work and Drew’s role as host does not violate the current strike rules.”

