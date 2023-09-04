Drier weather for Tuesday with a few mountain storms possible

Scattered showers and thunderstorms slowly moving east for Monday evening. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 48°.

Sunny skies for Tuesday, with a few thunderstorms possible in the mountains of far eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. A high near 75° for the Snake River Plain. Winds around 10 mph, with gusts around 15mph.

Partly cloudy for Wednesday, with a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A high in the lower 80’s, with winds at 10-20 mph.

Sunny for Thursday, with a high in the upper 70’s to the lower 80’s.