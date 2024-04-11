By Brendan Kirby

THEODORE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile County largely escaped damage from storms that blew through on Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean everyone emerged unscathed.

Just ask David Jacobs, whose car got stuck off of Old Pascagoula Road near Pecan Terrace.

“You know, weather ain’t been too nice, and came down the road to get to work,” he told FOX10 News after a tow truck pulled the car out of the watery ditch along the road. “Truck came flying down the road. You know, there’s water over the road over there. I couldn’t see anything because a truck kicked up a lot of water ‘cause they were flying, and yeah, that was it. That’s the story pretty much.”

And where was Jacobs headed?

“I work at a truck stop, ironically,” he said.

Farther west, on Haley’s Way, a gust of wind picked up a trampoline in Clayton Sarratt’s back yard and blew it over his house, getting it stuck in the power lines.

“When the patio started flooding, we were out there trying to get that under control,” he said. “And by that time, the wife was like, ‘We need to get a get out there get the trampoline.’ And by the time she said that, it took off. Didn’t even get time to get to it.

Added his young son: “Yeah, and I screamed, and it was right there.”

Sarratt and his son were pulling what was left of the trampoline into the garage. He said he does not believe it can be salvaged.

“This will be taken to the scrap yard, more than likely,” he said. “There’s no redeeming this.”

