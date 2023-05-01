By KTRK Staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A Sam Houston High School student was hit by a vehicle as the child walked to the building Monday morning in north Houston, according to police.

SkyEye video shows two Houston police patrol cars at about 8 a.m. at a Family Dollar Store near Irvington Boulevard.

Houston police said the person who called the alleged incident in told dispatchers that the driver took off and didn’t stay at the scene.

There were varying vehicle descriptions from witnesses.

The condition of the student was not released.

