FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — A driver who plowed into a crowd on a Southern California sidewalk in 2019, injuring nine people, has been convicted of hit-and-run crimes. But an Orange County jury deadlocked Thursday on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs. A mistrial was declared on that count. Christopher Solis of Anaheim was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that veered onto a packed sidewalk in Fullerton in February 2019. Some victims were trapped under the car and some were critically injured. Prosecutors say at the time, Solis had marijuana and another drug in his system. The defense argued the crash was an accident. Prosecutors haven’t said whether they’ll retry Solis on the DUI charge.

