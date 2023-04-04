BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Office of Emergency Management, in cooperation with the Bannock County Road & Bridge Department and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, is recommending drivers avoid the areas of Pocatello Creek, Mink Creek, Rapid Creek and Buckskin roads due to severe weather conditions.

The National Weather Service is reporting one of the heaviest snowfalls in Pocatello history Tuesday afternoon and expects an additional one to three inches of snow.

The NWS expects this persistent heavy band to dissipate by early this evening, but we could see another one to three inches of snow before it does. After that, scattered snow showers will remain possible overnight and Wednesday, but additional accumulations with those are expected to be light (generally around one inch or less).

Bannock County Road & Bridge personnel are monitoring the situation and the difficulty of passage based on the weather conditions.

The National Weather Service reports snowfall in the range of 10 to 20 inches in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area, with a daily snowfall record set at the Pocatello Regional Airport with 5.2 inches on April 3 and 6.1 inches on April 4 so far.

More information will be provided as the forecast is updated.

In addition, the Bannock County Courthouse and Annex are closing for the remainder of Tuesday and will remain closed on Wednesday, April 5. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is closing the front office and Driver’s License Division for the remainder of Tuesday and will determine if the offices will reopen Wednesday.

National Weather Service detailed forecast:

Tuesday afternoon: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after 4 p.m. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. North northwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Tonight: Snow likely before 3 a.m., then a slight chance of snow after 4 a.m. Patchy blowing snow before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. West wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday: Snow likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. West wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming south after midnight.