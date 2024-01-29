By Natasha Bertrand, Oren Liebermann and Haley Britzky, CNN

(CNN) — The drone that killed three US Army soldiers and wounded dozens more in Jordan on Sunday approached the US military outpost, Tower 22, around the same time an American drone was returning to the base, which led to uncertainty over whether it was hostile and caused a delay to the US response, two US officials told CNN.

The enemy drone followed the American drone as it approached, but it is not clear whether the enemy drone intentionally followed the American one or if it was a coincidence, one of the officials said. US officials are also still assessing the enemy drone’s point of origin.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the confusion over the enemy drone.

Three US soldiers were killed in the attack on Tower 22, and as of Sunday evening more than 30 had been wounded; eight of them have been transferred to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany for further medical care.

A US official told CNN on Monday that all eight are in stable condition. Officials have said they expect the number of injured to fluctuate as more service members seek treatment for traumatic brain injury (TBI) symptoms, which can develop over time.

The attack on Sunday marked a significant escalation after roughly 165 attacks on US and coalition forces since October 17, further raising concerns over a broader conflict breaking out in the Middle East while the US and its allies navigate rising tensions on multiple fronts. A US official told CNN that there have been six attacks since Friday, including Sunday’s drone attack and a multi-rocket attack on Patrol Base Shaddadi in Syria on Monday morning.

