MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones early Wednesday in what appears to be the biggest drone attack on Russian soil in 18 months. Drones hit an airport in the western Pskov region and were shot down over the regions of Oryol, Bryansk, Ryazan and Kaluga.

