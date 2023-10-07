HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ballot drop boxes have been a prime target for those pushing right-wing conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and that voting results can’t be trusted. That’s a false narrative, but Democrats in Connecticut’s largest city are unwittingly fueling the claims. Two candidates for mayor of Bridgeport are trading accusations that the other side stuffed drop boxes with bogus ballots. The dispute is heading to a court showdown. Republicans have seized on it to say it validates their concerns and they’re calling to eliminate drop boxes altogether. The controversy has been picked up by right-wing media and could have ripple effects travel far beyond the city of 148,000.

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.