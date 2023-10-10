NEW YORK (AP) — A member of a New York City drug-dealing crew blamed for the fentanyl-laced heroin death of actor Michael K. Williams has been sentenced to five years in prison. Luis Cruz was the third of four defendants to be sentenced in connection with the drugs linked to Williams’ 2021 overdose death in Brooklyn. Cruz was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan. He apologized and said he sold drugs to support his habit and pay bills. The crew member who actually sold the drugs to Williams is serving 10 years in prison, and another got more than two years in prison. A fourth awaits sentencing.

