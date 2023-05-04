IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two individuals Wednesday after serving a search warrant on a Syringa St. residence in Idaho Falls.

Detectives with the BCSO Special Investigations Unit, Idaho Falls Police and Idaho State Police served the warrant just after 11:30 a.m. as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

68-year-old David Eugene Buchholz and 67-year-old Pamela Leo Sato were taken into custody at the residence after illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were located during the search.

Detectives identified a room in the residence as belonging to Buchholz, locating items of drug paraphernalia along with several packages of Methamphetamine totaling approximately 200grams. In a separate room identified as belonging to Sato, detectives located just more than two grams of marijuana, just under a half gram of methamphetamine and one fentanyl pill. Sato admitted to detectives the illegal drugs belonged to her.

Both Buchholz and Sato were transported to the Bonneville County Jail. Buchholz was booked on a felony charge of drug trafficking and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Sato was booked on two felony charges for possession of methamphetamine and possession offentanyl, along with a misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.