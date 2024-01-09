TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – Joshua Berry, the man convicted of hitting Debbie Crawley on her motorcycle in the Togwotee Pass last summer, was sentenced Wednesday in Teton County, Wyo.

Berry was sentenced to at least five years in the Wyoming State Prison.

Cawley suffered severe injuries after the drunk driving accident leading her to lose part of her left leg.

Judge Melissa Owens weighed several factors before sentencing including multiple witness impact statements and a statement from Berry.

“My irresponsibility being the cause of such a tragic accident is and always will be my biggest regret. If I could trade places and give you’ve back what you lost, I would in a heartbeat. I’m sorry.”

Berry had no prior criminal history.

Crawley reunited with her caretakers at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls Friday.

It was an a emotional reunion. She had gotten very close to them during her treatment.

Crawley’s leg has gone through 11 surgeries.

Even though she lost her leg, she is in good spirits and says she is amazed to still be here.

