Thanks to an amplified ridge of high pressure, we’re continuing to work in dry and warming conditions for the next few days. We slowly start to chip away at this ridge, next week, starting Monday and into Tuesday.

Overnight, clear and cool with lows around 40°. Light southwest winds around 5-10 mph.

Sunny for Friday with high temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Noth northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Saturday & Sunday, we’ll see sunny skies, with highs in the lower 70’s.