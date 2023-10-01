Thanks to an amplified ridge of high pressure, we’re continuing to work in dry and warming conditions for the next few days. We slowly start to chip away at this ridge, next week, starting Monday and into Tuesday.
Overnight, clear and cool with lows around 40°. Light southwest winds around 5-10 mph.
Sunny for Friday with high temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Noth northeast winds at 5-10 mph.
Saturday & Sunday, we’ll see sunny skies, with highs in the lower 70’s.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.