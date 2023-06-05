TODAY: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected across central ID only today with eastern ID and western WY seeing mostly sunny, dry conditions. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures are into the mid to upper 70’s.

TOMORROW: Isolated thunderstorms and rain showers will come for central ID on Tuesday with a stray few showers possible late in the afternoon and evening for the rest of the region. Winds will stay light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures increase into the low to mid 80’s.

LONG TERM: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms return for everyone heading into Wednesday and they are likely to continue for the rest of the work week leading into next weekend. Winds stay light overall for the long term. High temperatures slowly increase back into the mid to upper 70’s by Thursday where they will stay heading into next weekend

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE POTENTIAL FAILURE OF THE PORTNEUF DAM SPILLWAY ON CHESTERFIELD RESERVOIR ON THE PORTNEUF RIVER IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON for A portion of southeast Idaho, including along the Portneuf River downstream of Chesterfield Reservoir through Pebble and along Old Highway 30 south to Lava Hot Springs and downstream to McCammon.

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello and Topaz, Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly, Henry’s Fork near Rexburg, Antelope Creek near Darlington, Bear River at Border, and Big Wood River at Hailey.