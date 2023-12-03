TONIGHT: The region slowly clears up the mountain snow and valley rain showers as the night progresses. Expect only light rain and snow showers in the early evening before we completely dry up by the overnight hours. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. Low temperatures go down to the low to mid 30’s.

TOMORROW: A cloudy, but mostly dry day is in store for Monday. We are only looking a very few snow showers across the Tetons in western WY and the mountains across central ID in the afternoon while the rest of the region stays dry. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

LONG TERM: Dry conditions stay with us for one more day into Tuesday before we have another major snow system coming on Wednesday. Scattered snow showers will be over the region for Wednesday with isolated snow showers continuing into Thursday and Friday. Things look to then dry up mostly with only a few mountain snow showers for next weekend. Winds will be breezy for Thursday between 20-30 mph. High temperatures stay in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s all the way until Thursday when high’s start to fall back into the low 30’s.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY for South Hills, Raft River Region, Teton Valley, East and Southeastern Highlands, the Sawtooths, Stanley Basin, the Sun Valley Region, the lower Wood River foothills, including the towns of Hailey, Bellevue, and Picablo, Yellowstone National Park, Teton mountains, Jackson Hole, and Star Valley.