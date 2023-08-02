IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The ducks have made their way to Idaho Falls at the Development Workshop Inc. for the 32nd Annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race.

The race is set for Saturday, August 12.

DWI clients have begun to process the more than 20,000 ducks and prepare them for their race by cleaning them up from their last race, then removing the old and placing the new ID stickers on them. The Duck Race project is a highlight for everyone at DWI.

The Duck Race is sponsored by the Idaho Falls Rotary Club to benefit the Greenbelt Riverwalk projects.

DWI is a nonprofit agency with a mission of assisting individuals who have a disability or who are disadvantaged to recognize and to achieve their chosen level of economic and social independence.